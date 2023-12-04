1 hour ago

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong has disclosed that the Ghana Football Association approached him about a potential nationality switch.

However, the Dutch-born Ghanaian declined the offer as he awaited his debut for the Netherlands national team.

Frimpong, who had the option to represent Ghana, the Netherlands, and England at the international level, ultimately chose to play for the Dutch national team.

He made his senior debut for the Netherlands in the Euro qualifiers against France in October, closing the door on Ghana's pursuit of his services.

In an interview with Joy Sports, Frimpong mentioned the approach from Ghana and expressed his satisfaction with his decision to play for the Netherlands.

"That was nice to finally make my debut against France. It was a nice game and I was really happy about it," he told Joy Sports.

"The coach called me, I had a conversation with him but my mind was already made up," he added.

Despite the interest from Ghana, the 22-year-old right-back had already made up his mind to represent the Oranges.

Frimpong has been in impressive form in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen, contributing significantly with 13 goals across all competitions.

His performances have reportedly attracted interest from Spanish giants Barcelona ahead of the winter transfer window.

The defender's commitment to the Netherlands national team has been evident in his debut and subsequent appearances, showcasing his dedication to representing his chosen nation at the international level.