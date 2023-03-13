2 hours ago

Dutch defender of Ghanaian descent Jeremie Frimpong was on the score sheet and also provided an assist as his Bayern Leverkusen side edged a five-goal thriller against Werder Bremen in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

The former Manchester City defender has been in devastating form all season and continued his rich vein of form at the Wohninvest Weser Stadion.

He scored for his side in the 56th minute to make it 2-1 and hand them the lead for the first time in the game after the host Werder Bremen had taken the lead on the half-hour mark through Marvin Ducksch.

Mitchel Bakker drew Leverkusen level four minutes after the host took the lead as the first half ended 1-1.

There were goals from Adam Hlozek on the 83rd minute to cushion the lead for Bayer Leverkusen to make it 3-1 before Niclas Fullkrug converted from the spot in the 86th minute of the game to make it 3-2 for a nervy finish but the away side held on to win all three points.

Frimpong played 62 minutes before he was replaced by Burkinabe defender Edmond Tapsoba while Timothy Fosu-Mensah warmed the bench while Callum Hudson-Odoi did not make the squad at all.

The former Celtic defender has scored six goals and provided eight assists in his 32 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen across all competitions this season.