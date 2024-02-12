2 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong showcased his talent on Saturday as Bayer Leverkusen secured a sensational 3-0 victory over Bayern Munich in a high-stakes Bundesliga encounter.

Frimpong, who has been in excellent form throughout the season, played a crucial role in Leverkusen's triumph by scoring the third goal in the dying moments of the game.

His goal not only sealed the win but also extended his team's lead at the top of the league table to five points.

The decisive moment came as Frimpong spearheaded a swift counter-attack, initiated by a clearance from Leverkusen's defense.

Demonstrating his blistering pace and technical skill, Frimpong surged past Bayern defenders and calmly slotted the ball into the net, leaving goalkeeper Manuel Neuer helpless.

This goal marked Frimpong's sixth of the Bundesliga campaign, adding to his impressive tally of six assists.

His all-around contributions have been instrumental in Leverkusen's success this season, establishing him as one of the standout performers in the league.

With his stellar performance against Bayern Munich, Frimpong further solidified his status as a rising star in European football, garnering attention and acclaim for his exceptional talent and potential.