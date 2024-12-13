3 hours ago

Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong has opened up about his deep connection to his Ghanaian heritage, revealing that he speaks Twi with his parents.

Despite being born and raised in the Netherlands, Frimpong has maintained a strong bond with his Ghanaian roots, with his parents teaching him the language from a young age.

In a recent interview, Frimpong shared, “My parents are Ghanaian and every time I speak to them, I speak to them in Twi.”

He also expressed his interest in visiting Ghana, though he has not yet had the opportunity to travel there. “I have not been to Ghana, but I would go,” he added.

Although Frimpong has chosen to represent the Netherlands at the international level, his ties to Ghana remain significant.

At the club level, he has been a key player for Bayer Leverkusen, contributing to their Bundesliga title win last season.

Frimpong's connection to both his Ghanaian roots and his success in European football highlights the importance of cultural heritage among the Ghanaian diaspora.