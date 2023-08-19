3 hours ago

In an exhilarating opening game of the German Bundesliga, Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Agyekum Frimpong showcased his talents by scoring a goal and providing an assist in Bayer Leverkusen's thrilling 3-2 victory over RB Leipzig.

Frimpong's impactful performance began with a brilliant strike using his right foot in the 24th minute, breaking the deadlock and opening the scoring for Leverkusen. Just ten minutes later, Jonathan Tah extended the lead, putting the host in a commanding position.

RB Leipzig, led by the in-form Dani Olmo, managed to reduce the deficit before halftime, ending the first half with a score of 2-1.

Frimpong continued to make his mark in the game by setting up Florian Wirtz, who restored Bayer Leverkusen's two-goal lead in the 64th minute.

Despite a late effort from Lois Openda in the 71st minute, Bayer Leverkusen held on to their lead, securing a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Frimpong's impressive performance earned him 78 minutes of gameplay before being substituted by Arthur Augusto De Matos Soares. On the sidelines, Timothy Fosu-Mensah awaited his opportunity to contribute.

It's worth noting that Frimpong, aged 22, is eligible to represent Ghana at the senior level, despite having received call-ups from the Netherlands.

His dynamic display in this match highlights his potential impact and versatility as a key player for Bayer Leverkusen and a potential asset for the Ghanaian national team.