Dutch-born Ghanaian full-back, Jeremie Frimpong has pledged his international allegiance to the country of his birth the Netherlands.

Frimpong is eligible to play for Ghana since his parents are Ghanaians and England but says that he was born in Amsterdam and feels he is Dutch and not Ghanaian.

There have been reports in the past that Ghana had the talented fullback in mind but the player has dealt the national team handlers a crushing blow.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender revealed in an interview some years back that he feels Dutch and will play for Holland despite attempts from Ghana.

Frimpong was named in the Holland provisional World Cup squad but failed to make the cut but has been included in Ronald Koeman's provisional squad to play France and Gibraltar and with the suspension of Denzel Dumfries he has a good chance of playing for the orange.

Speaking to ELF Voetbal, Frimpong said on potentially facing France, “Has Denzel been suspended? I thought that punishment applied to the next World Cup. I will have to work hard to be there again. I also hope to gain the confidence of the new national coach. In the World Cup, I supported France in the final. The most beautiful final I’ve ever seen. France has great players and Paris feels like my second city to me. I love it there.”

Asked if he could change his international allegiance, Frimpong was sure, “No one has to worry. I was born in the Netherlands. The Netherlands is my country. I never doubted my choice. I never heard anything from England and Ghana only came when I was included in the pre-selection of Oranje [before the World Cup]. The KNVB was there early.”

Frimpong is yet to make an official senior debut for the Netherlands after representing the Dutch at all youth levels.