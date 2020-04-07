46 minutes ago

Scottish Premier League outfit, Celtic could lose Dutch-born Ghanaian Youngster, Jeremie Frimpong in the summer, according to former Rangers defender Allan Hutton.

Frimpong has been outstanding in his debut season at the Hoops since joining them from Manchester City last summer.

The highly-rated right-back has made 19 appearances for Celtic this season, scored two goals and provided three assists in the process.

“He may not, no. “There will be people round about keeping an eye on Frimpong, for sure. He’s exciting to watch and that’s what fans want,” Hutton told Football Insider.

“From the outside looking in, a player who’s playing in my position, it’s good to see players like that – attacking, no fear going forward and getting back, setting up goals.

“He’s definitely one for the future, he’s very, very young, an exciting talent who’s only going to get better.”

He added: “I knew Celtic were a big team, and they’re known for playing young players and bringing young players on.”

“Celtic also are always involved in European football, in the Champions League and the Europa League.

“I thought I’d love to give it a try, and now, what, four, five months on, it was the best decision of my life so far.

“Everyone can see it, and I think things are going perfectly at the moment.

“I wouldn’t say I’ve had it easy. I’ve had to put in the hard work to get here, and that’s never going to stop.”