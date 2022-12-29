1 hour ago

Jeremie Frimpong will only leave his German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in January when a mammoth transfer fee comes in, according to European football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The pacy defender has been in good form this campaign for his German side scoring five goals and providing three assists.

His excellent form earned him a place in the Netherlands' 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but he failed to make an appearance for Holland.

The defender has been linked with moves to Chelsea, and Manchester United among others with his contract set to expire in 2025.

He joined the German side from Scottish giants Celtic in January 2021 and has matured into a complete full-back with his pace and attacking prowess a real asset while he is also sound defensively after sealing his initial £11.5 million switch from Parkhead to the Bay Arena.

His form has ignited interest from clubs in England, Spain whiles the rumour mill is in overdrive in Germany with the two giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all said to be interested.

The Netherlands youth international, whom the Celts signed from Manchester City in 2019 for just £350,000, has come in leaps and bounds since joining Leverkusen.