24 minutes ago

Jérémy Doku is the current most expensive player in Anderlecht, after his value hit 10 million euros in March.

Doku's value increased from 6 to 10 million euros in a spate of two month, according to famous website 'Transfermarkt'.

Doku has attracted interest from big clubs in Europe such Liverpool and Barcelona AC Milan and it is clear Anderlecht struggle to keep the youngster.

Liverpool are still hoping to sign Belgian forward, after a previous move for the Anderlecht youngster fell through

Doku has been a Belgian youth international with 35 caps and wants to grow into the main Belgium national team.

The 17-year old has already made 21 appearances for the Royal Blues scoring three goals and has provided four assists in the ongoing season.