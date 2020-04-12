2 hours ago

Belgium born Ghanaian teen sensation Jeremy Doku has been named among the best 15 greatest Belgium talents in the world.

The 17 year old has been playing for the junior national teams of Belgium ans has been tipped for great things in the future.

Doku whose talents has been glaring during his days in the junior sides is now the talk of the Anderlecht team with his spectacular performance in the Jupiler Pro League.

The Belgium born Ghanaian has attracted the interest of major clubs in Europe with the likes of Liverpool, AC Milan, Chelsea all linked with a transfer for him in the summer.

In a survey conducted by FMScout, the 17-year-old has been mentioned as part of 15 greatest talents to emerge from the European nation.

Below are the full list of players who made the cut;

Maarten Vandervoordt and Gaetan Coucke (Racing Genk), Mile Svilar (Benfica), Sebastien Bornauw (FC Koln), Zinho Vanheusden (Standard), Marco Kana (Anderlecht), Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugge), Sambi Lokonga (Anderlecht), Eliot Matazo (AS Monaco), Aster Vranckx (KV Mechelen), Yari Verschaeren and Jeremy Doku (Anderlecht), Jamie Yayi Mpie (Sampdoria), Evangelos Patoulidis (Standard) and Lois Openda (Club Brugge).