Jeremy Doku has been named in Belgium's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar by coach Roberto Martinez.

The 20-year-old winger has been on the radar of Ghana has been capped ten times by Belgium scoring two goals.

Doku who started his career with a lot of promise at Belgium giants Anderlecht moved to French side Stade Rennes in the summer of 2020.

But has struggled to hit the lofty heights his career promised with injuries restricting his progress in France.

He has made just seven appearances for Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1 but has failed to score nor provide an assist.

Belgium were World Cup semi-finalists in 2018, suffering a 1-0 defeat to eventual winners France, and quarter-finalists in 2014, losing to Argentina by the same scoreline.

They begin their campaign against Canada on 23 November, before facing Morocco and Croatia in Group F.

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg)

Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Toby Alderweireld (Antwerp), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund)

Midfielders: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Amadou Onana (Everton), Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Forwards: Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (Lens)