10 hours ago

Belgian-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku delivered an outstanding performance, contributing a goal and four assists to lead Manchester City to a resounding victory against Bournemouth.

Doku, a 21-year-old Belgian winger, opened the scoring after a half-hour of play with a scrappy finish following a one-two with Rodri. He proceeded to set up the next four goals for his team.

Bernardo Silva scored the second goal after receiving Doku's cutback, and City added a third in seven first-half minutes when Doku's left-footed shot deflected off Manuel Akanji into the net.

At halftime, City substituted their top scorer, Erling Haaland, who left the field, but the team continued to score.

Doku assisted Phil Foden in thumping in the fourth goal, and after Luis Sinisterra pulled one back for Bournemouth, he sent Bernardo Silva through to delicately chip the ball over Bournemouth goalkeeper Andrei Radu for the fifth goal.

Nathan Ake completed the scoring with a diving header from Oscar Bobb's cross as Pep Guardiola's team moved one point ahead of Tottenham at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester City is set to face Chelsea in their next Premier League game.