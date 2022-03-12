16 minutes ago

Belgium-born Ghanaian winger Jeremy Doku has recounted his experience with Vincent Kompany who is the coach of the club.

He says that he had fond memories of the former Man City star whose early reign at the club as a coach was very turbulent.

The youngster joined Stade Rennes from Anderlecht in the summer of 2020 and has been playing well for his new side aside injury worries.

For many Anderlecht fans it is still a shame that Jérémy Doku did not play more matches for them. But the lightning-fast winger still watches every match of his ex-club.

He had known for a long time that Vincent Kompany would be fine.

"It remains the team in my heart, hey. They get better every season and I am very happy about that. Vincent has a large part in that. We all felt at the time that his approach would lead to beautiful things. Anderlecht will return to the top, I have never worried about that," it sounds in HLN .

He doesn't hear much about Kompany anymore, but he fondly remembers his time with him. "It was fun and strange at the same time to play with him. A legend of Manchester City who gave me an assist at Anderlecht . Sometimes we argued about stupid things, but that should be possible. Vincent is very open to discussions. I I respect him immensely and was happy to see him again at the end of December when I came to kick off.”