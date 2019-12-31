1 hour ago

The great results of the young Anderlecht side after six months of competition is more of positive than a negative as Marco Kana and Jérémy Doku have shone while the form and performance Yari Verschaeren has stalled.

Since the return of Vincent Kompany, Anderlecht has been playing the youth card, by philosophy and necessity. After six months of competition, we established the barometer of purple hopes.

Whether to be in harmony with the project presented by Vincent Kompany or out of necessity because a lot of experiences players were sold out, the Sporting direction of Anderlecht has seen many young players used from its training center since the start of the season.

If some like Verschaeren, Saelemaekers or Sambi Lokonga had already discovered the lawns of D1A in the past, this was a novelty for other young shoots like Kana, impressive calm and matured, Doku, capable of dazzling any defender, or of Sardella whose first professional months were eventful.