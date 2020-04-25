40 minutes ago

Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng is being courted by fellow Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin according to a report from Fussballtransfers.

The report claims that Hertha have approached the Bayern defender about a potential summer move to Berlin.

Arsenal and Chelsea are understood to have expressed interest in the 31-year-old as well.

Boateng, who is under contract with Bayern until 2021, is considered likely to leave the club this summer.

Not too long ago he was fined by Bayern Munich for not informing the club before embarking on a trip he was involved in a motor accident.

The defender was livid and hit back at the club that he went to see his sick son heightening speculations that he will leave the Bavarians in the summer.

Boateng started his career at Hertha Berlin with his half brother K.P Boateng before moving to Hamburg, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

He has made 24 appearances for the German champions this season.