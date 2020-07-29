1 hour ago

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng says he would want a return to the English Premier League despite being contracted to the Bavarians.

The 31-year-old German born Ghanaian has a year left on his current contract and played a pivotal role in their Bundesliga title winning campaign.

He has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Juventus in the past two summer transfer windows.

Bayern expect the Germany international to see out his contract even though he is open to offers.

'I wouldn't say no,' the former Manchester City man told CGTN Sports, China's global television network, when asked about his prospects of a return to England.

'I love watching the Premier League and I loved playing there. It helped me a lot to train with world-class players.

'I don't know what will happen next. You never know but it's not like I would say that I don't want to play there. It's definitely one of my favourite leagues.'

Boateng spent a season with Manchester City but injury hampered his opportunities and he joined Bayern in July, 2011.

He has won eight Bundesliga titles with Bayern, while he has also picked up the DFB Pokal five times and the 2013 Champions League title.