After Georg Floyd's murder, Bundesliga players also raised their voices against racism. Speaking to DW, Bayern Munich star Jerome Boateng shared his views on racism and solutions. As a German living in Germany, what do you think about the latest images from the USA?

Jerome Boateng: These squares shock me. Images that fall before us on social media are far from humanity. Unfortunately, now actions are also becoming difficult. The Georg Floyd event, however, reveals how widespread racism is still in America and what role racist profiling is playing in the USA. I often go to the USA and I love this culture and the country, so this sounds very sad to me. However, this is not a new phenomenon, but always an issue. Racism exists everywhere, but in the US it is at a high level. I had read a good quote: It is as if racism is a dark room, somebody comes and lights up every once in a while and everything comes to light. Considering the contribution of Afro Americans to America's image and culture, this seems to me to be even more inexplicable. Sport,

Do you see some parallels with Germany?

Racism is definitely an issue for us, and it is a very visible issue. In recent years, there have been attacks on foreigners and people with different beliefs in Germany. In general terms, it is going to such a place that I think to myself that we actually overcame them. Of course I faced racism in my childhood in Berlin. But I also remember the times on the football field, when you didn't matter where you came from or which religion you belonged to. We were together with Iranian, African, Turkish, German. At that time, we did not think or talk much about it. The important thing was to be together.

Are you of the opinion that the Afro-Germans living in Germany are not sufficiently visible or not well accepted?

Overall, African people are not sufficiently represented in some areas. Most of the time, it is the impression that the most easily accepted are athletes. However, I do not want to draw a completely pessimistic picture. Personally, I also had very positive experiences. There are many countries in Europe where the situation is much worse.

Do you think that athletes should be activists when we are in it?

Our voices are heard, we have a platform and the area we can reach is wide. I also find it important not to be limited to social media. Initiatives like "Black Out Tuesday" are good, but the important thing is to do something, whether it's really taking action and working with children or other adaptation projects. There's something everyone can do here. I personally want to do something in this area soon, and there are already a lot of ideas and initiatives.

Many black footballers have recently shared their views on the issue. How can your white colleagues support you?

There is no such thing as every white footballer who does not speak is racist. This is for sure. When I watch the protest images, I see people of all colors. However, it is of course desirable that they use their recognition for this issue. There are a lot of people who do this, but I still think there is a deficiency.

It all starts in the upbringing of children, this is the most important. No child on earth is born racist. This is an issue about what parents and their children give. The worst thing that could happen would be my kids' (racism) experience. It is important that we instill the (racism) idea that racism is not acceptable. And when someone is insulted, to defend that person and to resist (attackers). It should start in schools and be a fixed part of the curriculum. Only in this way can we travel.

Professional footballer Jerome Boateng was born in Berlin. Since 2011 he has a contract with FC Bayern Munich. The 31-year-old defender, who grew up on the Hertha Berlin infrastructure, rushed to Hamburg SV and Manchester City for a short time. In 2013, he experienced the Bundesliga championship, Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League Championship with Bayern Munich. In 2014, he embraced the FIFA World Championship trophy with the German National Team in Brazil. In March 2019, German National Team Coach Joachim Löw announced that Boateng will no longer be on the national team squad.

Source: Deutsche Welle