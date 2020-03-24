1 hour ago

Jerome Boateng wears a his customised JB eyeglasses to reminisce his childhood days, the German national team defender has revealed.

The Bayern Munich starlwart is in the glass business where has developed a strategy to market the brand.

The famous central defender of the German National Team and Bayern Munich signed for the Jay-Z Roc Nation Sports label and many set out to venture an upcoming landing in the German music industry, but their plans were quite different.

The central, creative like few others, opted to design a new line of glasses, both sunglasses and prescription , called JB . The collection turned out to be quite interesting and not at all extravagant and even has a popular children's model .

"I often had to wear pretty ugly glasses , and when I went to school I would hide the model in the mailbox to pick it up after school," he said.

This childhood trauma surrounded the mind of the German international and, as soon as he could, he set out on the adventure of creating his own line of glasses. Now, he promotes them himself with his image , which in itself is quite striking and well cared for.

The glasses ranges from classic wear to Sunglasses.