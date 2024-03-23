10 hours ago

Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku is determined to add more caps to his international career after earning just his second cap for Ghana in the recent friendly against Nigeria, despite being sent off during the match by the Moroccan official.

The London-born player, currently on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir, showcased his skills and was one of the standout performers for Ghana in the 2-1 loss to Nigeria, before his unfortunate dismissal.

Opoku made his debut in a 4-0 defeat to the United States of America back in October 2023, after receiving a late call-up to replace Alexander Djiku.

Reflecting on his performances, Opoku admitted the USA game wasn't ideal, but he sees it as a learning opportunity. He believes there's room for improvement and is eager to build on his recent display against Nigeria.

"The game against USA wasn’t too good at all; it was my first game too and the way we played as a team didn’t help me.

I definitely should have done better in that game but compared to this game I think it’s something for me to build on and keep learning. I think this coach wants to play football, for me I like to play football also, not just going long, kicking long so I can bring out the quality of my game under this coach’’.

Expressing his appreciation for the style of play under the current coach, Opoku emphasized his desire to contribute positively to the team's performance on the pitch.

"I think the position I played today was key to my performance, as I said it depends on where I play and how we play and how I can bring out my quality so that definitely helped’’

Regarding his role in the team, Opoku highlighted the importance of the position he played against Nigeria, which allowed him to showcase his qualities effectively.

Looking ahead, Opoku is focused on working hard to earn more opportunities with the national team.

"I want to just have to keep working hard and achieve the most with the national team. If I get another opportunity anytime I am on the pitch I want to do well and show my quality so just more caps for Ghana and keep improving as a player as a team collectively’’ he added.

He aims to consistently perform well whenever given the chance, with the ultimate goal of accumulating more caps for Ghana and continuing to grow as a player both individually and collectively as part of the national team.