Ghanaian international Jerome Opoku faced a red card during Istanbul Basaksehir's clash with Hatayaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday.

The Black Stars defender, part of the starting lineup, was sent off in the final minutes of the game after receiving two yellow cards.

Opoku's first booking occurred in the 20th minute, with the second coming in injury time, leading to a red card.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Istanbul Basaksehir managed to secure a narrow victory against Hatayaspor at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadyumu.

The home team secured the three maximum points at stake, with Algeria international Mehdi Abeid scoring the decisive goal in the 11th minute.

Opoku will be unavailable for the upcoming match against Kasimpasa as he continues his loan spell with Basaksehir in the Super Lig.

The lanky defender, who joined the club from Portuguese outfit Arouca in the summer transfer window, is a potential candidate for Chris Hughton's team in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

There is also speculation that Opoku might make his move to Istanbul Basaksehir a permanent one at the end of the season.