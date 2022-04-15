3 hours ago

The GFA’s verdict: A two-match home ban and Ghc10k for attacking a referee. It’s not punitive enough, it’s not deterring at all. Referees’ lives are in real danger.

For a country that witnessed 127 fans killed at the Accra Sports Stadium in 2001 after a Hearts of Oak vs Asante Kotoko league game, and no one was held responsible for the needless deaths, I shouldn’t perhaps bat an eye, when a referee is clubbed to the turf after a game.

If scores of spectators died at the stadium in Ghana’s topmost league match, and it’s almost like something just went bad; we can’t really hold anyone accountable for that; why at all should it be surprising when fans invade the pitch, chase and beat referees, officials, players, etc. and go back home safely to sleep.

Maybe that shouldn’t be surprising because, we’ve seen worse in terms of violence at the stadium. Angry fans ripping seats, hurling them on to the pitch, police firing teargas into stands, fans becoming breathless – some choking to death and others hurrying out of the stadium using narrow staircases that lead to exit points.

A stampede occurs. Over 100 deaths are recorded. The tragedy is probed. Six police officers are charged. The courts duly acquit and discharge them after trial. I personally have nothing against that but it’s difficult to accept, the state couldn’t hold one person or group of people directly or indirectly responsible for that stadium disaster.

That’s exactly how we handle football violence here. No one really gets punished for violence in Ghana football. Despite the frequency of occurrence of hooliganism - irate fans venting their spleen on players, referees being chased, stoned and mercilessly beaten; arrests, prosecutions, and incarceration are but rare.

Violent venues are hurriedly and rightly so, closed down by the Ghana Football Association (GFA). That’s the end. Nothing happens. Weeks on, clubs are either hit with fines or less punitive home-match sanctions like two matches. I call that a juicy incentive to perpetuate more violence because, everyone in Ghana football knows that, most of our clubs will most likely and easily, pay Ghc10k as a fine to intimidate and beat referees and have their home venues back in no time.

That’s the judgment the GFA handed Real Tamale United (RTU). This week, RTU’s home ban was lifted ahead of Sunday’s league duel with Kotoko. RTU is cash strapped. The money-making machine, Kotoko and their supporters, could better RTU’s finances; so, let’s lift their home ban for beating a referee, fine them Ghc10k so they are able to host Kotoko in Tamale.

The GFA’s verdict: A two-match home ban and Ghc10k for attacking a referee. It’s not punitive enough, it’s not deterring at all. Referees’ lives are in real danger. RTU’s home ban was lifted because Kotoko’s visiting Tamale and a financially-constraint RTU must be helped to raise money. Is that how the GFA wants to fight violence?

Whether or not RTU disowned the one who attacked the referee and reported him to the Police is immaterial. The GFA has set bad precedence. How a two-match home ban and Ghc10k is fine isn’t an incentive for more violence, time will tell. Or, as I said earlier, the stadium disaster that killed 127 fans – no one was held responsible. So, why at all am I concerned? Your guess is as good as mine.