In a League One clash at the Valley Stadium, Charlton Athletic clinched a remarkable 3-2 win against Port Vale, thanks to the stunning performance of English-born Ghanaian young attacker, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

The match kicked off with a 14th-minute goal from Tyreece Campbell, who scored for Charlton Athletic after Albie Morgan's cross landed in his path inside the penalty area. Steven Sessegnon attempted to add to the lead, but his 25-yard shot missed the target.

In the 58th minute, Crystal Palace loanee Rak-Sakyi scored a magnificent goal to double Charlton's lead, following a successful 50-50 duel and a confident finish past Vale keeper Aidan Stone. James Plant soon reduced the deficit with a six-yard strike from a Mal Benning corner.

Charlton goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer preserved the hosts' lead, brilliantly saving Tom Conlon's free-kick. In the 77th minute, Miles Leaburn extended Charlton's lead to 3-1, finishing from close range after Rak-Sakyi's assist.

In the dying minutes of the game, Port Vale was awarded a penalty after Terell Thomas handled Dennis Politic's shot, which was converted by Matty Taylor. Despite this, Charlton Athletic held on to the victory.

Rak-Sakyi's goal brought his total tally to 15, alongside his eight assists, for Charlton Athletic. Although he has played for England's youth teams, he is also eligible to represent Ghana.