1 hour ago

Ghanaian forward Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was on the score sheet for his lower-tier English side Charlton Athletic on Saturday as they defeated Shrewsbury Town in the English League One.

The Crystal Palace-owned player was the hero as he scored the winner for his side with the only goal of the game at the Greenhous Meadow in Shrewsbury.

His goal scored in the second half was enough to hand his side their first away victory of the season and a third win in a row in the English League One.

The away side Charlton Athletic was good value for the win as they dominated play from start to finish and perhaps should have scored more than just the one they managed.

After squandering lots of chances that came their way, Rak-Sakyi grabbed the only goal of the game for his side in the 69th minute.

The English-born Ghanaian prodded home a cutback from Jack Payne to give his side the win and atone for an earlier miss in the first half.

Black Stars number one goalkeeper, Joojo Wollacot was in post for Charlton and kept a clean sheet.

Rak-Sakyi has 3 goals and two assists in 12 appearances for Charlton this campaign.