Sint Truiden midfielder Samuel Asamoah got more than he bargained for over the weekend in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League for a seemingly innocuous incident.

Asamoah who for a moment was the hero on the day for his side soon turned villain in his side's 5-2 triumph over KAS Eupen.

The Ghanaian bagged a hat trick for his side as they pummeled Eupen in the game in front of their vociferous supporters packed in the Stayen Stadium.

Asamoah was later sent off for two bookable offences as he was first brandished the yellow card in the 52nd minute by referee Christof Dierick in the 52nd minute and was later given his orders for an early shower as he partially lifted his shirt to display the inscription 'Jesus loves you' emblazoned in front of his under shirt after scoring his third goal.

As religious as Ghanaian are, Asamoah who had just scored his first hat trick of the season wanted to show off the inscription 'Jesus loves you' but it ended him at the bad side of the law with a sending off.

"Of course I knew that I was not allowed to do that," says a timid one Asamoah afterwards.

"It was from sheer emotion that I did it. I am especially happy for our team and staff that we are playing such a good game and achieving the three points."

"I can't remember when I scored three more times. It must have been a long time ago. (Laughs) I like it. It is a shame that I will have to miss next week's game, but I have every confidence in our team." he concluded.