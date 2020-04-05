4 hours ago

Germany are keen to snap up Atlanta full back Robin Gosens from under the noses of the Dutch although he is eligible to play for both countries.

Joachim Low admits but for the coronavirus induced break he would have invited the energetic left back for the International matches last month.

That says the German national team coach in conversation with Kicker. Löw indicates that he would have liked to select 25-year-old Gosens. “We considered inviting Robin Gosens to the international matches in March. I would have liked to get to know him personally. Unfortunately it never happened, but we will keep an eye on him when the ball starts rolling again. ”

The German team coach is impressed by Gosens. “We have watched it for a long time. He is a versatile player whose dynamism, enthusiasm and determination are impressive ”h e said.