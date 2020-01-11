The Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey and Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Business Development Minister have been named the best performing ministers under the Akufo-Addo government in 2019, according to report by FAKS Investigative Services.
The report indicated that out of the 5,023 feedbacks received during the impact assessment, 4,638 named the two ministers as the best representing 92.34% of the score.
According to the investigative service, they arrived at the conclusion at the end of their annual survey on the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers.
The survey which took place between the months of October and December 2019 focused on project initiatives, the execution of projects and the impacts the project has or it is going to have on Ghanaians as a whole once completed.
In addition, it also looked at the sector leaders going the extra mile to improve on their mandates in the year under review. The 2019 survey was the 8th Edition since FAKS started assessing the performance of Ministers, Deputies, Regional Ministers, MPs and others.
At the end of the survey, Railways Development Minister Joe Ghartey emerged as the best Minister for 2019, with Business Development Minister following closely in the second position.
The top ten Ministers for the year have the likes of the Transport Minister, the Trade Minister, and the Education Minister.
About the survey
Respondents for the survey were traditional rulers, commercial drivers, Journalists, students, petty traders, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), market women, academia, and others. Scoring was influenced by the project initiatives, the project execution, and its impacts on Ghanaians currently and in the future. About 73% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 50 while the remaining 27% were between the ages of 51 and 70.
Meanwhile, out of the 5,023 feedbacks received during the impacts assessment, 2,545 of the respondents, representing 50.67% were females while the remaining 2,478 representing 49.33% were males. Concerning the Regional Ministers, the team did not include the newly appointed six (6) Regional Ministers. The ranking was between 65% and 100%.
FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.
Below is the list:
BEST 10 MINISTERS, 2019
1st - Joe Ghartey- Railways Development Minister
Respondents: 4,638
Mark: 92.34%
1st- Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal - Business Development Minister
Respondents: 4,638
Mark: 92.34%
2nd - Ofori Asiamah--Transport Minister
Respondents: 4,391
Mark: 87.42%
3rd - Alan Kyeremanteng - Trade Minister
Respondents: 4,309
Mark: 85.78%
4th -Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh - Education Minister
Respondents: 4,278
Mark: 85.18%
5th –Dr. Mustapha Abdul - Hamid- Inner City and Zongo Dev. Minister
Respondents: 3,829
Mark: 78.23%
6th - Dan Kwaku Botwe - Regional Re-organizations and Dev. Minister
Respondents: 3,578
Mark: 71.23%
7th - Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto- Agric Minister
Respondents: 3,532
Mark: 70.31%
8th - Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey - Foreign Affairs Minister
Respondents: 3,451
Mark: 68.71%
9th – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Information Minister
Respondents: 3,375
Mark: 67.20%
10th – Kwaku Agyeman Manu- Health Minister
Respondents: 3,280
Mark: 65.30%
