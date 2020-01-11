3 hours ago

The Minister for Railways Development, Joe Ghartey and Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Business Development Minister have been named the best performing ministers under the Akufo-Addo government in 2019, according to report by FAKS Investigative Services.

The report indicated that out of the 5,023 feedbacks received during the impact assessment, 4,638 named the two ministers as the best representing 92.34% of the score.

According to the investigative service, they arrived at the conclusion at the end of their annual survey on the performance of Ministers, Deputy Ministers, and Regional Ministers.

The survey which took place between the months of October and December 2019 focused on project initiatives, the execution of projects and the impacts the project has or it is going to have on Ghanaians as a whole once completed.

In addition, it also looked at the sector leaders going the extra mile to improve on their mandates in the year under review. The 2019 survey was the 8th Edition since FAKS started assessing the performance of Ministers, Deputies, Regional Ministers, MPs and others.

At the end of the survey, Railways Development Minister Joe Ghartey emerged as the best Minister for 2019, with Business Development Minister following closely in the second position.

The top ten Ministers for the year have the likes of the Transport Minister, the Trade Minister, and the Education Minister.

About the survey

Respondents for the survey were traditional rulers, commercial drivers, Journalists, students, petty traders, business owners, civil society organizations (CSOs), market women, academia, and others. Scoring was influenced by the project initiatives, the project execution, and its impacts on Ghanaians currently and in the future. About 73% of the respondents were between the ages of 18 and 50 while the remaining 27% were between the ages of 51 and 70.

Meanwhile, out of the 5,023 feedbacks received during the impacts assessment, 2,545 of the respondents, representing 50.67% were females while the remaining 2,478 representing 49.33% were males. Concerning the Regional Ministers, the team did not include the newly appointed six (6) Regional Ministers. The ranking was between 65% and 100%.

FAKS Investigative Services is a Ghanaian research and investigative firm.

Below is the list:

BEST 10 MINISTERS, 2019

1st - Joe Ghartey- Railways Development Minister

Respondents: 4,638

Mark: 92.34%

1st- Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal - Business Development Minister

Respondents: 4,638

Mark: 92.34%

2nd - Ofori Asiamah--Transport Minister

Respondents: 4,391

Mark: 87.42%

3rd - Alan Kyeremanteng - Trade Minister

Respondents: 4,309

Mark: 85.78%

4th -Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh - Education Minister

Respondents: 4,278

Mark: 85.18%

5th –Dr. Mustapha Abdul - Hamid- Inner City and Zongo Dev. Minister

Respondents: 3,829

Mark: 78.23%

6th - Dan Kwaku Botwe - Regional Re-organizations and Dev. Minister

Respondents: 3,578

Mark: 71.23%

7th - Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto- Agric Minister

Respondents: 3,532

Mark: 70.31%

8th - Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey - Foreign Affairs Minister

Respondents: 3,451

Mark: 68.71%

9th – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah - Information Minister

Respondents: 3,375

Mark: 67.20%

10th – Kwaku Agyeman Manu- Health Minister

Respondents: 3,280

Mark: 65.30%