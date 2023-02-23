1 hour ago

Renowned gospel artiste Joe Mettle has revealed that he met his wife online.

In a Joy Prime interview, Joe Mettle shared that he had never met or spoken to his wife before they connected on social media.

According to Joe Mettle, he had seen his wife online and felt in his spirit that she was the one for him.

“You know this social media thing it has helped. Who really reached out first? I think she reached out first, and this was when I said I had seen the person, and in my spirit, I thought it was the person.

“We've never met, we've never spoken, so she doesn't even know I know her or anything. There was one of the events she came to, and after the event, she just said God bless you. That was it,” he said.

Joe Mettle married Salomey in a lavish ceremony on August 13, 2020, and photos from the event were widely circulated on social media.

In October 2021, the couple welcomed their first child.