Ghana's anchor leg runner in the 4x100m relay, Joseph Paul Amoah, has attributed the team’s disqualification at the Paris 2024 Olympics to poor coordination and communication difficulties, exacerbated by the loudness of the stadium.

Competing in heat 2 against strong contenders like Canada, France, Jamaica, China, and Liberia, Team Ghana struggled with baton exchanges, leading to their sixth-place finish being nullified due to a changeover violation.

The key issue arose during the first baton exchange, where a delay caused Ghana to fall behind. Amoah appeared to receive the baton outside the designated changeover area, resulting in the disqualification.

"The stadium was really loud. Instead of using it as an advantage, I think it broke us in a way," Amoah reflected after the race.

"We struggled to hear the calls, but we did our best in the circumstances."

This mishap recalls a similar issue faced by Ghana during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where baton exchange errors also marred their performance in the final.

Benjamin Azamati, who ran the second leg of the relay and had earlier advanced to the semifinals in the 100m, expressed his disappointment.

"Overall, no excuses. It was not a better race from us. We know we can do better. We just have to perform better," he stated.

With this disqualification, Ghana’s campaign at Paris 2024 comes to a close without a medal, following previous setbacks in swimming and high jump.

The team will now look to regroup and address the issues that hindered their performance on the world stage.