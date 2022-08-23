1 hour ago

Red-hot Ghanaian striker Joel Fameye scored the winner for his lower-tier Russian side Rubin Kazan over the weekend.

Rubin Kazan defeated Ulyanovsk on Saturday 2-1 with the Ghanaian striker scoring a late winner for his side.

Leon Musayev opened the scores for Rubin Kazan in the 12th minute Chingiz Magomadov before a late goal from Fameye won it for them.

It was his fifth goal of the season as he climbed to the top of the Russian First League top scorers chart this weekend.

Vasily Aleinikov from SKA-Khabarovsk is second on the chart with four goals in five matches.

The striker has been very impressive for his lower-tier side scoring five goals in six matches for his side.

Joel Fameye joined Rubin Kaza this summer as a free agent from Orenburg.

He was the club's top scorer last season, scoring 15 goals in 26 appearances.

Rubin Kazan move up to the fourth place with 11 points after the win.