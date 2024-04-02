27 minutes ago

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh showcased his talent and impact for Baltika during an enthralling Russian Premier League encounter against FC Pari Nizhny Novgorod on Saturday.

In a match filled with excitement, the Black Stars forward left an indelible mark by netting the opening goal, propelling Baltika to a 1-0 lead just before halftime.

Fameyeh's goal, characterized by finesse and accuracy, set the tone for Baltika's performance on the field.

Adding to the jubilation, Vitaly Lisakovich extended Baltika's advantage with another goal, sealing a 2-0 victory for the home team as the final whistle blew.

This triumph not only highlighted the team's cohesion but also showcased their attacking prowess, with Fameyeh's contribution proving instrumental in securing the three crucial points.

Fameyeh's goal marked his first of the 2023/24 Russian Premier League season for Baltika, emphasizing his growing influence since his loan move from Rubin Kazan.

The 26-year-old forward, who joined Baltika earlier in the year, has swiftly become a vital asset, playing a pivotal role in the club's campaign.