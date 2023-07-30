2 hours ago

Ghanaian striker Joel Fameyeh displayed his football prowess as Rubin Kazan secured a well-fought draw against Orenburg in the Russian top-flight on a Sunday morning fixture.

The talented Black Stars attacker was in the starting lineup and delivered a masterclass performance, playing a crucial role in helping his team secure a point on their home turf.

Fameyeh left his mark on the match by finding the back of the net, contributing to Rubin Kazan's 1-1 stalemate against Orenburg in Week 2 of the Russian League.

In the 35th minute, the Ghanaian striker opened the scoring for the host, expertly connecting with a pass from Alexandr Zotov. This goal allowed Rubin Kazan to head into halftime with a one-goal lead.

Despite Orenburg's efforts to level the playing field, it was Argentine international Matias Perez who restored parity for his team, scoring in the 81st minute, just nine minutes before full time, leading to the match ending in a draw.

Joel Fameyeh's impressive performance saw him substituted in stoppage time, making way for Soltmurad Bakaev.

With two goals from two games in the Russian top-tier league, Fameyeh has showcased his scoring ability and will undoubtedly aim to maintain his excellent form throughout the season.

As the talented Ghanaian continues to shine, fans can look forward to witnessing more exciting performances from him in the matches to come.