50 minutes ago

Musician Pappy Kojo has revealed he and colleague musician Joey B have parted ways.

Pappy Kojo and Joey B made a debut in the Ghanaian music scene as a duo music group.

They both made hit songs with some of their most popular being ''Wave'', ''Realer No'' among others.

During an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM's Drive Time to unveil his first album, Pappy Kojo dropped the bombshell that he and Joey B are no longer friends.

According to him, he feels it's for their own good that they have a solo music career.

''I'm a man and he is a man and we choose to do what we want to do, so...'', he said.