Ghana's John Antwi will be training under a new coach after Frenchman Sebastien Desabre was sacked by his club Pyramids Fc on Thursday.

The former Ugandan coach lasted just five months in charge of the North African side but management of the club have been forced to relieve him of his duties after poor run of results.

Desabre was appointed in July after guiding the Cranes of Uganda to the round of 16 at the 2019 Afcon in Egypt but has presided over a poor run of results with the team now languishing on the 7th position on the league log.

The Egyptian outfit hoped his appointment will help them team to a better finish than the third place they had last season while challenging for the title.

Pyramids find themselves six places and nine points behind leaders Al Ahly, who have played a game less.

The club owners persisted with the Desabre, despite calls to dismiss him, but finally lost patience with the Frenchman after the team’s 3-2 home defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened El Gouna on Tuesday.

Domestic results have suffered in the Egyptian league but Desabre presided over the team's run to the group stage of the Caf confederations cup defeating Etoile du Congo, CR Belouizdad and Young Africans on their run.

Pyramids also began the group phase in buoyant form winning their first two games against Enugu Rangers and FC Nouadhibou, 3-1 and 6-0, respectively.

Overall, Desabre has managed Pyramids in 19 games, winning 12, drawing four games, losing three, including the Egypt Cup final against Zamalek.

Pyramids have named former Al Ahly head coach Abdel-Aziz Abdel-Shafy as an interim manager, with former Zamalek captain Mahmoud Fathallah as his assistant.