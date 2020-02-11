1 hour ago

Ghana's John Antwi has now scored 70 goals in the Egyptian Premier League, thus extending his record as the highest scoring foreigner in the Egyptian league.

The striker scored his 70th goal in his side's two nil triumph over Arab Contractors in a league game on Tuesday evening.

Pyramids were going into the game on the back of an excruciating 2-1 defeat to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

Mohammed Hamdy Sharaf opened the scores for Pyramids in the 36th minute before John Antwi made the results safe some four minutes later with the second and his 70th goal overall.

With the 70 goals here is the breakdown of the teams he played for and the number of goals scored for them.

He scored 37 goals for Misr El Makkasa and 28 for Ismaily his first club he played for in Egypt after joining from Sekondi Eleven Wise in 2012.

The 27 year old joined African giants Al-Ahly from El Makkasa and also scored three time for Al Ahly 3.

With Pyramids, he has netted just twice for them in 16 games in the Egyptian Premier League.

The Ghanaian has now extended his own record as the highest scoring foreigner of all time in the Egyptian league with 70 goals.

He is followed in distant second by compatriot Ernest Papa Arko with 61 goals, Minusu Buba with 57 goals, Cherno Mansary with 54 goals and Felix Aboagye another Ghanaian with 52 goals in that order.