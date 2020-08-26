3 hours ago

Ghana's John Antwi was on the score sheet for his side Pyramids FC as they beat El Entag EL Harby in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian started the game and scored the second goal of the game before he was substituted midway into the second half.

Pyramids Fc won the game by 3-0 and started the game with a flyer as they broke the deadlock just four minutes into the game with Ibrahim Hassan the goal scorer.

The Ghanaian then made the results safe for the home side in the 30th minute with the second goal after some good work by Ibrahim Adel.

Pyramids FC put the game beyond the away side with the third goal of the game as Ibrahim Hassan grabbed his second goal of the day to make it 3 nil.

The results means the capital based club have leapfrogged Zamalek into second on the league table.

The Ghanaian was substituted in the 79th minute as he was replaced by Islam Jesus.

John Antwi,28, has scored three goals while providing three assists in 20 games for Pyramids FC in the Egyptian League.