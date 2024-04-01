1 hour ago

In a thrilling encounter at the Stade du 26 Mars, John Antwi's remarkable second-half performance led Dreams FC to a crucial 2-1 away triumph over Malian giants Stade Malien de Bamako in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup quarter-final.

Despite Stade Malien's aggressive start, Dreams FC remained resilient and cautious in their approach, thwarting the home side's attempts to take an early lead and dominating possession.

In the second half, Stade Malien broke the deadlock with a goal from Yoro Diaby in the 53rd minute, sending the home fans into jubilation.

However, Dreams FC fought back with determination, and in the 67th minute, John Antwi's relentless pressure paid off as he scored the equalizer.

Moments later, Dreams FC were awarded a penalty following a VAR confirmation of an incident in Stade Malien's territory.

Once again, John Antwi stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick to give Dreams FC their first lead of the game.

The home side's hopes of a comeback were further dashed when Fady Coulibaly received a straight red card in the 87th minute, reducing Stade Malien to ten men.

With a 2-1 victory secured, Dreams FC returns to Ghana with a significant advantage heading into the second leg, scheduled for April 7 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.