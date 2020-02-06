3 hours ago

Soccer Football - African Champions League Quarter Final Draw - Marriott Zamalek Cairo, Cairo, Egypt - March 20, 2019 The CAF Confederation cup on display before the draw REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The draw for the knock-out stage of the Confederation Cup was held in Cairo before the Champions League draw.

Libyan side Al-Nasr, who have qualified despite not having a league to play in at the moment, will meet Hassania Agadir of Morocco.

Zambia's Zanaco will take on Pyramids of Egypt whose compatriots Al Masry meet last year's runners-up, Renaissance Berkane of Morocco.

Nigeria's Enyimba face Guinea's Horoya in ties to be started later this month.

The two-legged quarter-finals are set for 1 March, with the return legs a week later.

The semi-finals, which will also be played over two legs, will take place in May after the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

None of the sides left in African football's second-tier competition have ever lifted the trophy.

This year for the first time, Africa's continental club finals will be a single match with the Champions League final set for 29 May and the Confederation Cup the previous weekend.

The venues for both matches have yet to be announced.

Confederation Cup quarter-finals draw:

Zanaco (Zambia) v Pyramids (Egypt)

Al-Nasr (Libya) v Hasania Agadir (Morocco)

Al Masry (Egypt) v RS Berkane (Morocco)

Enyimba (Nigeria) v Horoya AC (Guinea)

Confederation Cup semi-finals draw:

Zanaco/Pyramids v Enyimba/Horoya AC

Al-Nasr/Hasania Agadir v Al Masry/RS Berkane