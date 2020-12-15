6 hours ago

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, is hoping the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) challenges the December 7 election results in court.

This, he indicated, will expose the incompetence of the leadership of the political party seeking to rule Ghana.

The NDC, which has rejected the presidential and parliamentary elections, is considering many options including challenging the results in court.

Lawyers of the party have revealed they have submitted evidence of massive irregularities in the poll which was won by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They are 100 percent sure the party can overturn the EC’s decision and the worse will be a runoff.

Reacting to this, Mr Boadu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday said he can understand the position of the NDC.

As someone who went through a similar experience in 2012, he said the behaviour of the opposition can be pardoned.

“It will take magic for NDC to overturn election results; they don’t stand a chance,” the NPP chief scribe stated.

Mr Boadu is certain the NDC does not have any evidence to prove their claim of rigging and fraud against the EC in court.