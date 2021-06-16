52 minutes ago

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has disclosed that he has petitioned the Ghana Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct an investigation into the allegation of his involvement in Galamsey activities.

According to him, his petition to the Ghana Police CID is to arrest the young man called Oscar who claimed in a viral video that he [John Boadu] is one of the NPP bigwigs engaging in illegal mining activities [galamsey].

He said the young man seems to have a lot of information about the owner of the excavators which have been kept in a house at Asankragua.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, the NPP Chief Scribe noted that per his petition to the Police CID, the young man in question was arrested but he was bailed three days ago, waiting for the court trial very soon.

"Beyond that, the way the young man spoke in the video, I believe he has a lot of information and I am happy and so I have petitioned the Ghana Police CID to conduct an investigation and invite the young man to tell how he got to know that John Boadu is involved in Galamsey," he said.

He, however, has vowed not to allow the issue to die out without going to court to clear his name even though the lawyer of the accused person and a certain Member of Parliament has called to apologise to him over the viral video.

“They cannot call me secretly to apologise to me. The same way the young man used a video and messages on social media to accuse me of engaging in illegal mining, he should employ the same means to retract everything he said about me. If he says that the excavators and the house are not my own, he should do a voice over and spread it everywhere,” he stated.

“I have taken legal action against the young man; I have handed over the case to the police. He is only doing the voice over to retract his earlier claim to reduce the number of years he will be sentenced. I am not going to tolerate that and so the case is with the Police CID and they need to investigate the matter to the end because it is our forest cover and water bodies that people are destroying,” he vowed.

Source: peacefmonline.com