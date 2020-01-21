1 hour ago

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu has issued a stern warning to members to desist from running independent.

According to John Boadu, the culture where Aspirants in the NPP who get defeated in the Primaries go independent must stop.

He stressed discipline needs to be instilled in the party, therefore such people must refrain from such behavior.

Mr. Boadu further touched on the party’s nomination and filing fees revealing the party has opened nominations for the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries.

He noted that filing of nominations begins from now till Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Speaking on Asempa Fm, he indicated that Presidential Aspirants will be required to pay GH¢200,000 as filing fees.

“The flagbearer aspirants will pay a non-refundable application fee of GH¢20,000 for nomination forms. The presidential nomination forms would be available at the office of the General Secretary.

“...Presidential Vetting Committee (PVC) shall be established to examine and vet the candidature of every aspirant for the Presidential nomination of the party to ensure that such person qualifies to contest for the office of the President of the Republic.”

Aspiring Parliamentary candidates, on the other hand, are to pay a non-refundable filing fee of GH¢20,000 and a GH¢2,000 application fee.

Mr Boadu indicated that “all aspiring Parliamentary candidates other than the sitting Members of Parliament shall pay a Party Development Fee of GH¢30,000. However, women, youth and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) will enjoy a rebate of 50% on the filing fees and development levy. By this, they will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of GH¢27,000”.

“Candidates will be vetted, ballot numbers will be picked but it shouldn't be used for campaign because the ballot number may change for now or there might be some qualifications”, he added.

Peacefm