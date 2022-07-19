7 hours ago

National Organiser of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, has answered some questions pertaining to John Boadu losing the General Secretary position.

According to him, John Boadu’s surprising defeat was due to his posture within his party.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', in an interview that, the widely known John Boadu was a ‘ghost’ in his party.

“He was only popular on social media and in the media,” he said – explaining that, “he had no connection with the grassroot members of the party.”

Adding that, “he was arrogant within the party.”

NPP held its National Delegates Conference last weekend to elect national officers for the next four years as it looks forward to breaking the 8-year power cycle jinx in Ghana’s politics.

One position which was of keen interest to many was the General Secretary position, which was highly contested between the then incumbent, John Boadu and eventual winner, Justin Frimpong Kodua.

Justin Frimpong Kodua aka JFK gave John Boadu a good contest and eventually emerged as a winner.

John Boadu before the election had overwhelming support from some regional Chairmen which gave him the confidence of a victory – but the majority of the delegates already had their plans of voting him out.

However, Joshua Hamidu Akamba claims the support of the regional Chairmen led by the Ashanti regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi was a “wrong move”.

“The Chairmen were even arrogant when declaring their support for him, you cannot tell the delegates what to do. They are the kingmakers,” he added.