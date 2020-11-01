8 hours ago

There was no place for John Boye as his team FC Metz beat Nimes in the French Ligue 1 game on Sunday afternoon.

Boye has been an ever present for FC Metz but was sidelined for Sunday's game away at Nimes.

In his absence his team recorded a solitary goal win with the goal coming from Mamadou Lamine Gueye.

The Ghanaian defender has played in every game this season by FC Metz but missed the game after suffering from muscle pains.

John Boye who has not been a part of the Black Stars since C.K Akonnor was named coach will make a return to the team next month when Ghana face Sudan in AFCON 2021 double header against Sudan.

He will not miss the call up for Ghana due to this minor injury as he will be fit enough to make the trip.

The 33 year old has been capped 64 times by Ghana scoring in five goals while playing at several International tournaments including two FIFA World Cup appearances.