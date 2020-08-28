2 hours ago

French Ligue 1 side FC Metz have been handed a timely boost as they can now count on defender John Boye has has fully recovered from injury for their league match against Monaco on Sunday.

He has been out since picking a muscle injury during his side's pre-season friendly game against Montpellier.

It was hugely unlikely he would be fit for his side's league game against Monaco but against all odds the defensive stalwart has recovered in time for the match.

John Boye trained with his teammates on Wednesday with the entire group and is in contention for a place in the squad for their league game on Sunday.

Despite being 33 years, the Ghanaian center back has been an ever present for FC Metz helping them avoid relegation last season by making 24 appearances in Ligue 1 scoring two goals.