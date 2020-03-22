2 hours ago

FC Metz and Ghana defender John Boye is on the brink of leaving his club side when his contract expires in the summer with the maroons.

The 32 year old has been one of the stand out defenders in the French ligue 1 producing breath taking performances week in week out.

Despite his good form and his contract expiring in the summer, his club is yet to open contract with him and is free to begin talks with foreign clubs.

Boye joined the French ligue one side in 2018 as a free agent in 2018 from Sivaspor penning a three year contract at the time.

The Ghanaian helped his team earn promotion in his first year from the lower tier to the elite division in France.

With his form this season, Boye will not be short of offers despite being in the twilight of his career as he has played 24 times for Metz while scoring two goals.