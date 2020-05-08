4 hours ago

Experienced Ghanaian centre-back, John Boye is set to be offered a new and improved deal by his club FC Metz which will keep him at the Stade Saint-Symphorien for at least another year.

Based on the clauses outlined in his current contract with the French club, the Black Stars defender will be entitled to another year contract if Metz are able to escape relegation to the Ligue 2 at the end of the 2019/20 campaign.

Also, with the abrupt ending of the French top flight league due to the coronavirus pandemic, every player that will have his contract expired within the aforementioned date gets another 12 months contract extension with the club.

Boye, 33, has been in great form for FC Metz throughout the campaign until the Ligue 1 got abrogated.

Despite having 11 games remaining, the Maroons were sitting 15th on the league log with 34 points.

The Black Stars defender has made 24 appearances for the Saint-Symphorien base outfit scoring two goals in the process.

Despite facing a stiffer competition from Zambian Stoppila Sunzu and Dylan Broon in the heart of defence, John Boye still remains as the first choice of manager Vincent Hognon.