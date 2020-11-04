18 minutes ago

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo has rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for encouraging his followers to physically assault persons who would attempt to rig the December polls.

On Tuesday, November 3, reports were rife Mr. Dumelo while addressing party faithful at a rally at an unknown location alleged that he is aware his contenders and their supporters are planning on rigging the elections.

A video clip that went viral captured the aspirant pointing out that his party is wide awake and will not forgive any culprit when caught.

“Let’s be vigilant. We know they want to rig the elections but they’ll be caught and when they are caught, we’ll beat them up because this time around, we won’t let it go easily. We’ll beat you up and ignore the saying that let’s give it to God,” Mr Dumelo said.

His remarks triggered reactions from a section of the public, many of whom chided him for inciting violence.

After a sober reflection, the actor-turned-politician has apologised for the gaffe.

In a social media post, he said: "I’m whole heartedly sorry for my comments in the said video. I’m a man of peace and will always promote peace. Let’s make Ghana and Ayawaso West a better place."