27 minutes ago

Actor, farmer, and politician John Dumelo has launched "Operation Feed Ourselves," a program to protect Ghanaians from the current economic downturn.

According to Mr. Dumelo, the program was officially launched on November 7th, 2022.

He explained the project on Facebook and stated that his major goal is to increase food production for the Ghanaian market.

He expressed optimism that the plan will lower the cost of goods like rice, onions, and tomatoes by 50% in six years.

He urged Ghanaians to unite in support of the effort since, in his opinion, farming is a fantastic business.

"I’m happy to launch the “Operation Feed Ourselves” initiative this morning. The main focus of this initiative is to produce more foodstuff especially rice( from the Guan district and Northern parts of Ghana), tomatoes, onions and maize from other parts of the country.

"Another important aspect is to urge Ghanaians to add value to what we produce and consume Made in Ghana products. Hopefully this initiative will reduce our rice, tomatoes, onions imports by 50% in the next 6 years.

"Lets us all join hands to make this work. It’s a great time to be a farmer. God bless you and God bless Ghana," he wrote on Facebook.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com