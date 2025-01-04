11 hours ago

John Dumelo, the Ghanaian actor and politician, has announced the passing of his father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr., who passed away at the age of 75.

In a deeply emotional post shared on social media, Dumelo recounted the final moments he shared with his beloved father, a figure who had been a constant source of wisdom and support throughout his life.

Reflecting on their last conversation, Dumelo revealed that his father had called him multiple times the day before his death, urging him to visit. When they met, they spent hours discussing a range of topics—politics, life, farming, and business.

Dumelo fondly recalls their time together, even noting that they engaged in lighthearted gossip.

The conversation took a poignant turn when Dumelo’s father, sensing the importance of his son’s upcoming political journey, advised him to "serve diligently in government." This advice would be the last words he would share with Dumelo before his sudden passing.

Just ten minutes after leaving his father’s house, Dumelo received the heartbreaking news that his father had become unresponsive. Despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, it was too late.

In his heartfelt tribute, Dumelo expressed his gratitude for his father's unwavering support, calling him not only a father but also his best friend, cheerleader, and mentor. He ended the emotional message with a tearful farewell: "Say hi to mum for us all…we will miss you."

Dumelo’s father will be remembered for his guidance, love, and the strong bond he shared with his son. May he rest in peace.

Read his full statement

"You told me to serve diligently in government" - John Dumelo has announced the death of his father at age 75.

In an emotional post on social media, Dumelo recounted his final moments with his father, revealing that their last conversation occurred just hours before his passing.

“At age 75, you lived your life well. Yesterday you called me several times that I come see you. We sat on the bed and spoke at length about politics, life, farming and business and Offcourse we gossiped.

We spoke about my swearing-in in 3 days time and you told me specifically to serve diligently in government. 10 minutes after I left your house, I was called that you were not being responsive.

I came back, we rushed you to the hospital and you were gone. Thanks for being my father, thanks for being my best friend, thanks for being my number 1 cheer leader and thanks for everything you did for me.

Say hi to mum for us all….we will miss you. Rest in perfect Peace Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr.”