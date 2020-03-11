2 hours ago

Affable Ghanaian actor and Politician, John Dumelo has revealed one of his major plans for his constituents, if he is voted as member of parliament.

The “Baby Thief” actor in an exclusive interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM’s Entertainment GH, said he will give scholarships to brilliant but needy students within his constituency If voted into power.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC Parliamentary candidate stated that his educational policy for his people is ‘One Student One Scholarship’.

He explained that he will make sure every student in his constituency has access to quality education as far as he is member of parliament for the area.

Asked how he will finance his ‘One Student One Scholarship’ policy, the hopeful and optimistic John Dumelo stated that he piloted this policy way back in 2012 so it won’t be difficult for him to deliver his promise adding that he has being financing scholarships for students since 2012 with money from his John Dumelo foundation.

John Dumelo emphasized that education, sanitation and security are his top priority for him as an aspiring Member of Parliament.

Watch the interview below:

Source: peacefmonline.com