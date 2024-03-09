6 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Jaman South in the Bono region, Williams Okofo-Dateh, has expressed profound sorrow at the sudden passing of Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah.

He has revealed that the late colleague MP confided in him that he (Kumah) was being considered as Vice Presidential nominee by leadership of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Williams Okofo-Dateh was speaking in an interview on Onua FM Etifi Nsem show on Saturday March 9. He confirmed how close they were in Parliament and the fact that the late legislatore confided in him the decision by the NPP National Executive Committee (NEC) to select him to partner the Vice President.

“Few days before his demise, I met him in Parliament and asked about his alleged running mate bid and the related food poisoning issue which he confirmed and said I should remember him in prayers.

He is someone that confides in me most at times, and so that day he confirmed the running mate bid stressing that the party hierarchy is considering his nomination,” the Jaman South lawmaker asserted.

Amid the ever-increasing tensions over who becomes the running mate to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the late Deputy Finance Minister, Dr. John Kumah, is said to have emerged as a potential unifying figure.

Stalwarts of the party in the Ashanti Region are alleged to have begun a strong advocacy for the selection of the late Ejisu lawmaker to partner Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia due to his strong affinity with the Christian community and his leadership potential.

But Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, unfortunately, did not live to see this, as he was confirmed dead on Thursday, March 7 after a short illness.

Mr Okoto-Dateh described his late colleague as a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency due to his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people who had the privilege of knowing him.